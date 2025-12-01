Big Decision In Karnataka Tussle Soon? New Claims Ahead Of 2nd Breakfast

The Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar tug-of-war over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post - a squabble that has rumbled on since the Congress won the 2023 election - seemed to lurch to an end Monday evening, after party boss Mallikarjun Kharge (finally) put his foot down. Congress sources told NDTV Kharge demanded the warring leaders - to meet for breakfast tomorrow - honour the deal made two years - that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will split the five-year term.

Sources said Kharge called for that promise to be upheld, arguing "that word was given in my presence... and it should be honoured. Otherwise, I have no credibility in my own state". This is the second time Mallikarjun Kharge has pushed the Congress to resolve this issue as quickly as possible; last week he called for a settlement before Parliament's winter session.

Kharge then said Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and he would "fix" the problem. The response was setting up a Siddaramaiah-DKS breakfast meeting and, to keep each side happy, indicated that leadership change is a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

Now the lead actors in this spat - the biggest to roil the Congress since Sachin Pilot challenged Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan - will meet for a second 'power breakfast' sources said, this time Tuesday at DKS' home, to thrash out that transition.

And DKS will then be called to Delhi within a fortnight to meet the Congress' core leadership, sources also said, to be given an 'assurance' that his take-over efforts will bear fruit. However, there may still be a not insignificant sticking point; given that senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge's predecessor, is not fully convinced a mid-term change is in the party's best interest.

'Power Breakfast No 1'

Siddaramaiah and DKS broke bread Saturday morning at the Chief Minister's residence.

Over plates of Kannada brekkie stales upma, idli, and kesari bath, the two did what they had been told to - be seen working out a 'succession plan' to ensure a smooth transfer of power. Photographs of the two smiling over the food were quickly distributed to media to underline the Congress' message - that all is well, in one of only three states the party rules on its own.

Power breakfast No 1 was at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home.

But behind the smiles there was tension.

Sources from the Chief Minister's residence told NDTV the two leaders didn't quite see eye-to-eye on the power shift problem; indeed, Siddaramaiah reportedly even told DKS has no recollection of any 'deal' to share power with anyone.

DKS, however, refused to accept that claim, sources said.

And Siddaramaiah, aware the Congress would not look kindly on shutting the door on DKS' chief ministerial dreams, again, Siddaramaiah offered a compromise - the 2028 election.

A shw of unity by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar after breakfast last week.

DKS, sources said, was not buying that and insisted, as Kharge has now, Siddaramaiah honour his 2023 promise and transfer power. When that will happen is unclear, and that is the sticking point, particularly as the Congress appears reluctant to force its current Chief Minister to quit.

The truth, though, is that Shivakumar, whose supporters have now twice put pressure on the party to pick their man, is aware he does not have the numbers to force his way into the top job.

Sources have said Siddaramaiah has over 100 MLAs in his camp and is seen as the top leader of the politically influential Ahinda community. DKS' claim is based largely on his role in engineering the Congress' 2023 win and backing from the equally influential Vokkaliga caste.

DKS, therefore, is understood to be wiling to wait. But not indefinitely. Last week his camp made it clear that it expects the transition to possibly happen by April 2026. The Chief Minister's camp, however, isn't too happy with that deadline.

There may be attempts, sources said, to delay the transition beyond 2026.

For example, Siddaramaiah reportedly suggested he complete this term and back DKS in the 2028 election.