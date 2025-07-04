Watch - "I Did It My Way": Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi Sing At Lavish UK Party

"And now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain," sang Frank Sinatra. But the curtains can't seem to fall on fugitive billionaires Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya who were seen singing together at a lavish private party in London over the weekend. A video clip shared by Mr Modi himself showed the two performing Frank Sinatra's "My Way," as guests looked on in an evening that he described as his "annual summer party."

The video, now viral, appears to show the former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner and the former liquor baron and airline tycoon sharing laughs and songs in a karaoke session hosted at Mr Modi's residence in the British capital.

The gathering, which Modi said hosted over 310 friends and family, included guests who had flown in from several countries. Among the attendees was former Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Chris Gayle, who uploaded an Instagram story featuring a photo of himself with both Mr Modi and Mr Mallya. His caption read: "We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening," tagging both men.

"Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family. A lot who travelled specially for this event. Thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special nights for me... Hope this video doesn't break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that's what I do best," Mr Modi wrote on social media.

The Instagram post also thanked musician Carlton Braganza for the karaoke setup and paid tribute to Mr Gayle, referring to the cricketer by his popular nickname, "Universe Boss."

Mr Modi, the founding chairman of the Indian Premier League, left India in 2010 amid multiple allegations of financial wrongdoing. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has pursued several cases against him, including charges related to money laundering, bid manipulation, and violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). India has repeatedly sought his extradition from the UK, but he remains a British resident.

Mr Modi, now 60, has long maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated.

Mr Mallya, 68, the former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, left India in 2016 amid mounting debts and allegations of fraud. The Indian government declared him a "fugitive economic offender" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Last week, the UK's High Court rejected an appeal filed by Mr Mallya against a 2021 bankruptcy order.

In a social media post last year, Mr Mallya said that authorities in India had seized and restored assets worth Rs 14,131 crore, an amount he claims exceeds the debts attributed to Kingfisher Airlines.

"I am still an economic offender. Unless the ED and banks can legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt, I am entitled to relief which I will pursue," he wrote on X.

He also questioned the CBI's continuing fraud case against him over a Rs 900 crore IDBI Bank loan.

In response, Mr Modi had replied, "This too shall pass."