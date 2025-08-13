Video: Thai Teacher Slapped, Kicked And Punched By 17-Year-Old Student Over Marks

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old student in Thailand violently attacked his math teacher after losing two marks in a mid-term exam. According to the Bangkok Post, the incident took place on August 5 at a private school in the central province of Uthai Thani. The assault came to light after CCTV footage went viral, showing the student repeatedly slapping, punching, and kicking his female teacher in front of the class after scoring 18 out of 20 on the test.

According to the Bangkok Post, the assault occurred after the Class 11 student approached the teacher to ask why he had not been given a perfect score. The teacher explained that although his answers were correct, he had not shown his working process as required by the questions. She also suggested he ask other teachers whether they applied the same grading criteria.

A student beat his teacher up today because she did not give him a better mark in an exam in a school in Northeast Thailand

นักเรียนทำร้ายครูของตนวันนี้ เพราะเธอไม่ให้คะแนนสอบที่ดีกว่า ในโรงเรียนแห่งหนึ่งทางภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือของประเทศไทย pic.twitter.com/28hxxNluF0 — ADRIEN BRAY® (@Katareya2006) August 11, 2025

After consulting with other teachers, the student returned to the classroom and asked the teacher to increase his score. When she refused, the student became agitated, kicked a desk and left the classroom.

A few minutes later, the 17-year-old returned and demanded that the teacher "apologise". When the teacher refused, the student started violently punching her in the face in front of more than 20 classmates.

Also Read | On Camera: Bullfighter, 35, Killed After Taunting Animal At Packed Festival In Colombia

According to the Bangkok Post, the attack left the teacher with a bruised left eye, swelling on her head and inflamed ribs. She received medical treatment following the incident.

The teacher has reportedly filed a police report and is scheduled to give a statement later this week. The student, on the other hand, has been suspended and has submitted a request to quit the school.