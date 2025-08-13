On Camera: Bullfighter, 35, Killed After Taunting Animal At Packed Festival In Colombia

A video going viral online has captured the terrifying moment a man was fatally gored to death after taunting a bull in Colombia. According to The Daily Mail, the incident occurred at a bullfighting festival on Saturday in the Colombian town of Fundacion. The victim, 35-year-old Yovanis Marquez, was among several members of the public participating in the traditional "corraleja" festival. The footage captures the bull charging and tossing him into the air with its horns, causing fatal injuries.

The video showed the 35-year-old running toward the bull and trying to execute a somersault. But the bull suddenly lunged forward and struck him with one of its horns. As spectators scrambled in horror, the animal attacked Mr Marquez again, driving a horn into him and flipping him over. Onlookers rushed to help and managed to lead him to safety, but he later succumbed to his injuries, the outlet reported.

"The man passed away yesterday after being gored by an injured bull, in an act of self-defence, during the 'festivities' of the municipality," said Colombian animal rights group Plataforma ALTO, which shared video of the attack on social media.

Speaking to a local media outlet, one spectator said that the 35-year-old appeared to be alright immediately after the initial impact. "He stood up as if he was fine, but the blood was flowing. It was only a few seconds before he fell to the ground," they said.

Mr Marquez was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, per the outlet.

Corraleja is a type of bullfighting festival popular in Colombia. Unlike traditional Spanish-style bullfights, corralejas involve the public actively participating in the ring with the bulls. These events are illegal in most countries but remains legal in most of Spain, Portugal and France.

In Colombia, Congress passed the bill to ban bullfighting from 2027 last year. It allowed for a three-year transition period so that businesses tied to bullfighting could be offered help in finding alternative incomes.