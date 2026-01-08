Trump Invites Colombian President To White House Amid Dispute

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was arranging to meet with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro "in the near future," days after threatening military action against the South American nation.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he and the leftist Petro spoke by phone and addressed their recent disagreements, including over drug trafficking.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future" at the White House, Trump said, with arrangements being made by senior officials in Washington and Bogota.

