"More Educated Than You": Traffic Cop Shreds UP Lawmaker's Son After Insult

A traffic policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras stood up to a BJP lawmaker's son after the latter's car blocked traffic on a busy road and called him out for alleged misbehaviour. Legislative Council member Chaudhary Rishipal Singh's son Tapesh allegedly told traffic constable SP Singh, "get lost", and received a stern response: "You are maligning your father's reputation."

A video of the altercation between the BJP leader's son and the traffic cop has now gone viral. Tapesh was in a Scorpio SUV registered in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The car had "vidhayak" written on its windshield, a BJP flag on its bonnet and a gunner accompanied the BJP leader's son. Parked on the road, the SUV blocked traffic on the busy road.

Traffic cop SP Singh approached the car and asked the driver to move it. The MLC's son allegedly responded with a "bhaag yahan se" (get lost). The traffic constable took him to task and a heated altercation followed.

Traffic Cop: I am 55 years old and you are saying "bhaag yahan se"?

MLC's son: You are 55 years old, that's why I am showing respect

Traffic Cop: What respect? You are creating a traffic jam

MLC's son: You should speak properly. You are damaging the department's reputation. I am talking to you nicely.

Traffic Cop: If you had spoken nicely, this situation would not have arisen.

In the video, the traffic cop is seen recording the whole exchange on his phone. Other cops are also seen trying to defuse the situation.

Traffic Cop: You are damaging your father's reputation

MLC's Son: You are damaging the government's reputation

Traffic Cop: I will put this video on Facebook. I am more educated than you. I know how to talk. You are misusing power.

The MLC's Son then nods his head, mumbles and the car moves.

The constable later said the MLC's son had refused to introduce himself and misbehaved with him. He said Tapesh also clicked his photograph.

Inputs by Ashwani Chandrakar