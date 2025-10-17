Railway Employees Or WWE Wrestlers? No-Holds Barred Brawl At Train Station

In a scene that has stunned commuters and gone viral across social media, a group of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) employees were caught on camera engaging in a violent brawl on the platform of Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway Station.

The confrontation quickly descended into chaos, with dustbins thrown, belts brandished, and punches exchanged in full public view, reminiscent of a WWE Royal Rumble match.

The incident, which unfolded at one of Delhi's busiest railway hubs, shows uniformed IRCTC staff first in a heated argument before the altercation spiralled into an all-out brawl.

Video: With Belts, Dustbins, WWE-Style Royal Rumble At Delhi Train Station pic.twitter.com/Np1SLYjYiF — NDTV (@ndtv) October 17, 2025

The viral video -- widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram -- the fight began after an apparent verbal exchange between two groups of IRCTC employees. Within moments, one man is seen picking up a large dustbin from the platform and throwing it at another, triggering a violent chain reaction.

What followed was a flurry of kicks, slaps, and punches, as employees -- some in uniform -- lunged at one another while shocked passengers watched. The footage shows at least one man removing his belt and swinging it at a colleague, while others retaliated with their fists.

Passengers can be seen in the background trying to move away from the scene, some taking videos on their phones, while others stood frozen as the scuffle intensified.

The Vande Bharat train, a flagship of Indian Railways' semi-high-speed network, was stationed on the same platform during the incident.

A viral clip shows several Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushing in to break up the brawl. Officers can be seen attempting to restrain the employees, pulling them apart and shouting orders.