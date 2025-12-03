Woman's 2 AM Cycling Joyride In Hyderabad Wins Hearts Online: "Looks Like Foreign Country"

A woman's joyful late-night cycling experience in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media, showing the city's peaceful streets, safety, and pleasant weather during the early hours.

In an Instagram reel, content creator Kavya Methi Khandelwal shared her excitement while cycling at 2 AM on empty, well-lit roads. The video begins with her smiling as she rides through the quiet streets, commenting on how calm and safe Hyderabad felt at that hour.

"The weather is so good, I don't know if I've experienced this ever in my life," she says in the video. As the reel continues, her friends join in, and the group is seen cycling together, laughing, racing, and enjoying the open roads.

Kavya also highlights the city's clean and well-maintained cycling lanes, capturing the peaceful surroundings and expressing her happiness. "This makes me so happy," she says emotionally at the end.

Watch the video here:

The wholesome video received praise from social media users, especially locals who appreciated the positive portrayal of Hyderabad's night-time atmosphere and infrastructure.

The video has garnered over 4 million views and continues to attract a wave of positive comments from social media users. Many viewers expressed pride and admiration for Hyderabad's calm and safe environment.

One user wrote, "When someone speaks good about Hyderabad, I personally feel complimented. So thank you." Another commented, "Hyderabad is the safest city I have ever been to." A third added, "Every Indian city, every street and road should be like this. We deserve better, keep going, Hyderabad." One viewer even remarked, "Looks like a foreign country."