India In No Mood To Stop, Says PM Modi At NDTV World Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing NDTV World Summit and will speak about "Unstoppable Bharat: The Force of Now" at the Bharat Mandapam, a world-class convention centre in Delhi.

The theme of the 2025 edition is 'Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal'. It is an invitation to confront uncertainty with imagination, to see resolve not as reaction but as deliberate intention, and to embrace renewal not as a return to the past but as the creation of futures yet to be defined.

Here are top quotes from the Prime Minister's speech:

* This is a season of festivals. I wish all of you a very Happy Diwali

* In this happy environment, NDTV has organised its world summit. And the topic is apt - Unstoppable Bharat. Really, Bharat is in no mood to stop

* Before 2014, recall the topics that were discussed in conclaves. Discussions centred around how India will face global headwinds? How will it remain in a state of policy paralysis?

* People used to believe India will never be able to come out of these crises. But in the last 11 years, India has defied all odds

* India has come out of fragile five to rank among the top 5 economies

* Now, the self-reliant India does not stay silent, it gives a befitting response through surgical strike, airstrike and Operation Sindoor

* During Covid, when everyone was thinking about how this country will save itself, India proved every assumption wrong. We defeated the challenge and became the fastest-growing economy

* Soon after Covid, headlines were dominated by conflicts and wars. But India kept moving forward

* In the last 3 years, India's average growth has been 7.8%. Just 2 days ago, the merchandise exports data came out, and India's exports have grown by 7%