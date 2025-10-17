Canadian Man Reveals Reality Of Being A 'Pedestrian Parent' In India, Video Viral

A Canadian national has gone viral on social media after he shared the reality of being a 'pedestrian parent' in India. In a now-viral video, Caleb Friesen, who has previously exposed the sorry state of footpaths in Bengaluru, took out a baby stroller to navigate the cluttered walking path.

In the 32-second clip, Friesen can be seen having a difficult time manoeuvring the stroller as the path is blocked by bollards as well as power junction boxes. Alongside the video, Friesen shared a list titled "What India footpaths are for in descending order of importance".

Friesen's list ranked electrical poles, food stalls, parked vehicles, and trees:

Watch The Viral Video Here:

What Indian footpaths are for in descending order of importance:



1. Power junction boxes

2. Electrical poles

3. Hoardings

4. Food stalls

5. Darshini overflow

6. Parked vehicles

7. Trees

8. Potted plants

9. Pedestrians

10. Parents with strollers/differently-abled in wheelchairs pic.twitter.com/tslou4WmKq — Caleb (@caleb_friesen2) October 16, 2025

'Brave Of You To...'

Friesen's post quickly went viral, with several users relating to his experience and sharing similar encounters on Indian sidewalks.

"I don't know why these metal stands are put in the way in the footpath. It is a hurdle for pedestrians and a block for child carts," said one user, while another added: "This might be one of the best footpaths in India, at least there is a footpath."

A third commented: "It's brave of you to do this experiment, last week in Pune, my father tried to roll the suitcase on the footpath, and he slipped as the suitcase got stuck on a pothole in the footpath."

A fourth said: "For your kid safety please avoid walking on the footpath. Better safe than sorry. Also, don't walk on the road. Just walk in the park or society compound."

Last month, one of Friesen's videos prompted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take action and renovate the area highlighted by the Canadian.

"Intensive cleaning drive was carried out around Majestic surroundings by Bengaluru central city corporation team focusing on the footpaths to ensure a clean and safe pedestrian space," the GBA wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Friesen responded to the post and thanked the body for cleaning the space, and shared the before and after pictures of the footpath.