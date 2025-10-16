Mother Elephant Helps Stuck Calf, Forest Officer Shares Heartwarming Video

Elephants are one of the most social and intelligent animals on the planet. They live in matriarchal herds where the oldest and largest female elephant guides others to water and food, protects the young, and passes down generations of knowledge about migration routes, threats, and survival. When a calf is born, the entire herd, ranging from the mother to aunts, come together and help raise the little one. Now, a video is being widely circulated on social media, showing how elephants look after their own.

The 17-second video shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shows a struggling baby elephant stuck roadside, unable to hoist itself up. As the calf struggles, the mother elephant and another elephant come to its rescue and manage to push it up the road.

"That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind," Kaswan captioned the video, where a group of people can be seen patiently waiting in the distance for the herd to pass.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind. pic.twitter.com/uX7Uo1FnLX — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2025

Video: LG India's MD Hong Ju Jeon Wins Hearts With Fluent Hindi Speech At Historic Stock Listing

'The Way The Trio Hurried...'

As the video gained significant traction online, social media users were impressed by the tenacity of the elephants.

"Such pure love in the wild. Nature's best lesson in patience and protection," said one user, while another added: "Mother-aunt-calf bonding is so heartwarming."

A third commented: "The way the trio hurried across the road, it felt like they didn't want to hold up the traffic. Honestly, they seem to have better civic sense than humans."

A fourth said: "It is so cute how the whole herd protects and raises the calves. But it is also hilarious how this baby just rolls around when it is being pushed up."

Last week, another video shared by Kaswan showed a 15-day-old elephant calf that was recently rescued from the floodwaters. The forest officials attempted to reunite the baby elephant with its mother after the rescue, but the poor calf was rejected.