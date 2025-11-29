Watch: Grandmother, 75, Impresses Social Media With Stunning Dance Moves And A Flip

An elderly Indian woman has captured social media's attention after a video of her enthusiastically dancing to Do Ghoont Pila De Saqiya, a song by Narendra Chanchal, went viral. Posted on Instagram, the video shows the 'dadi' (grandmother) performing some amazing dance moves, showing that age is just a number when it comes to enjoying life.

During her captivating routine, the woman executed a flawless front flip, leaving the entire audience utterly gobsmacked. Several onlookers recording the woman were visibly surprised that she completed the daring stunt at the young age of 75.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 47.4 million views and thousands of comments as social media users expressed amazement at the energy displayed by the adorable dadi.

"Old players have returned to the field again," said one user, while another added: "And here is me struggling with L4 L5 at 36."

A third commented: "I don't know why people associate other people with age. These 'old' people once were kids, young, and growing up doesn't mean their hobbies will end with age. Also, the oldies of these days are still healthy, it will be you and me who will end up in a wheelchair at 70."

A fourth said: "Imagine how the dadi would have danced when she was younger. Amazing performance."

Check The Viral Video Here:

Watch: American Man Shares Indian Thanksgiving Spread Featuring Samosa, Chicken Biryani

Elderly Couple's Dance

In September, during the Navratri season, another viral clip showed a couple in their 70s performing dandiya moves whilst dressed in traditional garba attire. The clip starts with the couple performing the dandiya moves before being joined by others for the dance. Those who did not join the couple can be seen being awestruck by their energy and commitment to the performance.