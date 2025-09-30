Elderly Couple's Energetic Dandiya Performance Floors Internet, Video Viral

An elderly couple has captured the hearts of social media users after a video showcasing their energetic dandiya performance went viral. The video shared on Instagram, with the caption 'Manifesting my 70s to be like this,' shows the couple dressed in vibrant traditional garba attire, gracefully executing each dance step with excitement and passion.

The clip starts with the couple performing the dandiya moves before being joined by others for the dance. Those who did not join the couple can be seen being awestruck by their energy and commitment to the performance.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.2 million views and hundreds of comments as users expressed amazement at the energy displayed by the adorable couple.

"They should win the best couples contest and best outfit," said one user, while another added: "My back pain is laughing in corner. Best Navratri celebration with this super energetic uncle and aunty."

A third commented: "Give them my love. That couple is fire on the dance floor."



Garba celebrations

Earlier this week, another viral video showed a group of women performing without any microphones or musical instruments, in what social media users described as a 'pure' celebration of the festival. The group can be seen starting the traditional dance with the chant of "Ambe Maa Ki Jai", followed by a circular formation where they dance in sync, without missing a beat.

Unlike modern garba performances, the women only relied on their voices, claps and the rhythm to bring garba to life. "No mic, no musical instrument, traditional garba which today's generation has almost forgotten," the video was captioned.