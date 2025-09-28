Women Revive Pure Garba Magic In Viral Video: "No Mic, No Instruments"

An Instagram video of women performing a traditional garba dance has captured the internet's attention, winning hearts with its heartwarming display of culture. The now-viral clip shows the women dancing in traditional attire, without any microphones or musical instruments, in a pure celebration of the festival.

Unlike modern garba performances, the women only relied on their voices, claps and the rhythm to bring garba to life. "No mic, no musical instrument, traditional garba which today's generation have almost forgotten," the video was captioned.

The group can be seen starting the traditional dance with the chant of "Ambe Maa Ki Jai", followed by a circular formation where they dance in sync, without missing a beat.

'OG garba'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 8.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users impressed by their wonderful performance, while others pointed out that there was no need to make garba a 'generation' issue.

"Societies and street Garba are the OG garba! The rest are commercial garba, only money making," said one user while another added: "Totally agreed. Real garba is associated with shakti pujan."

A third commented: "Can these ladies get those songs written and printed and make it available for the next generation. As by heart, we won't remember, but at least we can pass it on if documented."

A fourth said: "It's beautiful and so is the other kind, why hate?? It's unnecessary to call out and make division on the name of "this generation" that generation."

Earlier this week, Mumbai-based digital creator and actor Viraj Ghelani found a unique and heartwarming way to make his NRI friends feel included. He performed a "digital garba" by printing out life-sized cutouts of two of his NRI friends and dancing with them during the festive celebrations. While he played garba in person, the printed photos represented his friends' presence, symbolising connection despite distance.