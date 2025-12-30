Chinese Car With U-Turn Indicator Goes Viral Again; Here's What We Know

Chinese manufacturers have recently been in discussions because of their electric cars and their unique capabilities. For instance, the BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar can jump while driving. Adding to the list, an old video of Human Horizons' HiPhi Z is going viral on social media again because of its additional rear turn signal. The short clip circulating on the internet shows the signal flashing a U-turn arrow.

The video shows a car taking a turn in moving traffic. Before taking the turn, the driver turns on the indicators along with which there is an U-turn indicator at the rear of the car, which has got the attention of social media users.

Also Read: Sleeping In A Car Can Be Fatal: Here's What To Do To Keep You Safe

The turn indicators visible on the car are significantly large and most likely are an aftermarket accessory. However, the placement makes them look like a factory-fitted option. Speculations are that the driver should be able to use the indicators by tapping the right-hand steering column stalk twice. While the reason for its usage is unclear, most likely it is meant to improve safety, making the driver's intention of a U-turn clear to the following traffic.

The effectiveness of U-turn indicators in enhancing safety during regular city traffic is a topic of debate. Collisions involving turning or crossing vehicles are among the most common types of accidents. While not using a turn signal could potentially contribute to these incidents, signaling an intention to turn is generally unlikely to prevent rear-end collisions.

The HiPhi Z comes with a powertrain that produces 662 hp of power and 410 Nm of torque, which offers acceleration from standstill to 100 kmph in a brisk 3.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the WLTP range of the car is claimed to be 555 km. The car comes with rear axle steering, which is claimed to give it a tighter turning circle than a Mini Cooper.

Also Read: Hyundai Launches Prime Taxi Range With Company-Fitted CNG In India -Details

The list of features on the car includes active grille shutter, active spoiler, side intelligent display screen, and programmable matrix lighting at the front.