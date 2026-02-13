<i>Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara</i>, AI Style: How Sam Altman, Bill Gates & Sundar Pichai Were 'Invited' To India

A light-hearted video inspired by a popular Bollywood film is drawing attention online after being shared by an Indian tech entrepreneur ahead of an artificial intelligence film festival in Delhi.

The clip recreates a well-known comic scene from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the original sequence, actors Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar watch in amusement as Hrithik Roshan attempts to impress a Japanese client with exaggerated language skills.

In the newly edited version, the actors' faces have been replaced with those of leading technology figures. The scene features images of Sam Altman, Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai superimposed on the characters, creating a playful take on global tech leadership and artificial intelligence.

The video was shared by Chandan Perla, who is organising the India AI Film Festival. The event is scheduled to take place on 17 February 2026 at Qutub Minar. It is being held in collaboration with InVideo and the Government of India.

Mr Perla captioned the post: "Welcome to India Sam Altman, Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai for the India AI Impact Summit. Looking fresh in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Moshi Moshi. See you at India AI Film Festival."

The video quickly drew reactions online, with many users applauding its creativity and comic timing. Though clearly satirical, the clip underlines the growing cultural influence of AI leaders and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.

"Haha. Looking forward to the keynote discussion on the 19th and 20th," one user wrote. Another commented, "I've supported AI in filmmaking since the beginning. It always seems to trigger anti-tech critics with every new AI video."