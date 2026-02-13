Mauritius PM Backs India's Leadership, Set To Join New Delhi AI Impact Summit

Mauritius has thrown its weight firmly behind India's growing leadership in artificial intelligence, the Global South and emerging economic partnerships, with Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam set to participate in the upcoming India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Jyoti Jeetun, Minister for Financial Services and Economic Planning of Mauritius, described India-Mauritius ties as a "centuries-old brotherhood" that is now evolving into a deeper economic and strategic partnership.

She highlighted the close personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ramgoolam, noting that recent talks between the two leaders had reinforced cooperation across technology, trade and the Global South.

The Mauritius Prime Minister's participation in the India AI Impact Summit, expected to see representation from over 75 countries and multiple heads of state, was described as a signal moment. Jeetun said India's natural strengths in technology, IT services and innovation position it to lead the AI revolution, particularly for developing nations. "India almost naturally will lead in the AI space," she said, adding that Mauritius is keen to be part of this journey, strategically located between India and Africa.

On the broader geopolitical canvas, Jeetun underscored India's growing stature as a voice of the Global South. She pointed to India's recent trade breakthroughs, including major agreements with the European Union and the United States, calling them evidence of New Delhi's ability to navigate a disrupted global order. "The rule-based system is being challenged, but India has shown leadership and resilience," she noted, saying countries like Mauritius draw confidence from India's rise.

A sensitive issue raised during the interview was the recent Supreme Court judgement involving Tiger Global's tax liability in India over the Flipkart deal, which involved Mauritius-based entities. Jeetun declined to comment directly on the ruling but sought to reassure investors. She emphasised that Mauritius today is a jurisdiction of "substance and integrity", fully compliant with global regulatory norms, including all FATF recommendations. While acknowledging that such judgements can unsettle markets, she said Mauritius remains committed to transparency, stability and strong regulation.

Looking ahead, Jeetun outlined several priority areas for India-Mauritius cooperation. These include sustained collaboration in financial services, expanding Indian investments into Africa through Mauritius as a gateway, development of the blue economy leveraging Mauritius' vast exclusive economic zone, and partnerships in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and fintech. With Mauritius hosting the US-Africa Business Summit later this year, she said the island nation could play a bridging role between Indian capital and Africa's fast-growing economies.

As India prepares to host the AI summit with global participation, Mauritius' endorsement reflects a broader alignment, one that links technology leadership, Global South solidarity and a deepening strategic partnership in a rapidly changing world.