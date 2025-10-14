Video: LG India's MD Hong Ju Jeon Wins Hearts With Fluent Hindi Speech At Historic Stock Listing

LG India's Managing Director, Hong Ju Jeon, is receiving widespread praise from social media users after delivering a speech in Hindi as the company debuted on the national Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday (Oct 14). The company's shares surged as much as 50 per cent after its initial public offering (IPO) saw the strongest demand for an Indian IPO since 2008.

Hong Ju delivered the entire speech in Hindi, starting with the traditional Hindi greeting, 'Namaste', before thanking NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, the government of India and LG Electronics' partners for believing in the company's vision.

"Namaste, mananiye atheeti, vishesh roop se NSE CEO, Shree Ashish Chauhan ji. Iss atihasik avsar par, LG Electronics ke saath shaamil hone ke lie, aap sabhi ka dhanyavaad (Namaste, honourable guests, especially NSE CEO Mr Ashiah Chahuhan. A big thank you to all of you for being part of this historic moment for LG Electronics)," said Hong Ju in his speech.

"Aant me mai Bharat sarakar, SEBI, NSE aur humare partners ko bhi tahe dil se dhanyavad karta hu (At the end, I would also like to thank the Indian government, SEBI, NSE and our partners)," he added.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

VIDEO | Mumbai: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon speaks in Hindi during the listing ceremony of LG Electronics India on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).#NSE #LGElectronicsIndia



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aG7EnBdXU7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025

'Very wholesome'

As the video gained significant traction online, social media users were surprised by his speech, stating it would have been easier for him to speak in his native tongue or English, but he took on the challenge.

“LG MD giving his IPO address in Hindi. Rare for a South Korean company chief...signs of going local completely," said one user, while another added: "If my IPO was subscribed 50x+ in South Korea, you can bet I will be speaking fluent Korean, too."

A third commented: “MD Hong Ju Jeon speaking in Hindi (could've picked Korean or English) Very wholesome."

Hong Ju Jeon was appointed as the managing director of LG Electronics India in January 2023. Under his leadership, the LG IPO became one of the biggest issues of 2025. It created history by becoming the first IPO in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in total subscription value.

The Rs 11,607 crore IPO was a complete Offer-for-Sale by the Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc. No fresh capital was raised for LG India's operations; thus, the proceeds from the IPO went entirely to the selling shareholder.