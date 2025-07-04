When Lalit Modi Called Sushmita Sen His "Better Half" And The Internet Lost It

Three years ago, fugitive billionaire Lalit Modi sent the Internet into a tizzy after he referred to Sushmita Sen, Bollywood star and former Miss Universe, as his "better half".

In a post that still exists, the ex-commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared a series of pictures with the Aarya actor on X, when it was still called Twitter.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

What followed was a speculation storm. "Sushmita Sen marries Lalit Modi?" was what some of the headlines looked like.

Within an hour, Lalit Modi issued a clarification.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

A day later, Sushmita Sen shared a cryptic post on Instagram, saying she was "not married" but "unconditionally surrounded by love".

"I'm in a happy place! Not married... no rings... and unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing my happiness, always ... And for those who don't... it's #NOYB anyway. I love you guys!" she wrote.

The Main Hoon Na actor took no names in her post in which she shared a photograph with her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

In the middle of the social media frenzy, a section of people on the Internet labelled Sushmita Sen as a "gold digger".

Days later, she clapped back at trolls, saying it was amusing to see many unknown friends and acquaintances passing comments on her personal life.

"The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!

"I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" she wrote.

Months later, Lalit Modi deleted all the pictures with Sushmita Sen from his Instagram account and changed his bio and profile picture, fueling rumours of a split.

In a 2023 interview, Sushmita Sen spoke about why she decided to reply to her naysayers with the post.

"Sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just needed to put out one post to let them know I am laughing. After that I was done with it. You can't be 47 years old having lived most of your life in the public eye and be afraid of the public... I have been one of those people who has been loved so much, that when this sort of stuff happens, I think it's okay, I accept it, sabki life mein kabhi na kabhi aisi kankan hoti hai.

"But it in no way defines who I am. So, I had to put it out there to show, I find the memes funny, but if you are calling someone a gold digger, at least don't monetise it! Check your facts. I prefer diamonds, not gold... And if I was going to marry, I would be married to them, love. I don't try. I do it or I don't," she told Mid-Day.

Earlier this year, Lalit Modi introduced his girlfriend Rima Bouri, a friend of 25 years, to the world on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Lalit Modi is in the news once again. This time it's thanks to a video in which he is seen performing Frank Sinatra's "My Way" with Vijay Mallya, another fugitive billionaire, during a grand party in London over the last weekend. The video went viral in no time after Lalit Modi shared it on his Instagram page on Thursday.