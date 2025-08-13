NDTV Jai Jawan 2025: Aamir Khan Reveals His Pick For Bhuvan In <i>Lagaan</i> Remake

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who will join the Indian soldiers at the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor as part of NDTV's Jai Jawan on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day, was quizzed about remaking his 2001 Oscar-nominated film Lagaan on the special programme.

One of the soldiers asked the actor who could play his role of Bhuvan if the sports period drama, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, were to be remade today.

Initially, Aamir Khan quipped, "Why will I let anyone else do it? I'll do it".

After a bit of mulling over, the actor-filmmaker said, "I know the answer to this question. This is my choice that I'm sharing with you".

And Aamir Khan's choice to lead a Lagaan remake was Vicky Kaushal.

"I would have chosen Vicky Kaushal to play the role of Bhuvan... The character of Bhuvan, he has two-three qualities. He is very clean at heart and you feel the same when you look at Vicky. Dil ka sahi banda hai. Secondly, he (Bhuvan) has a lot of inner strength, he is like a mountain, pahaad ki chattaan. There's also a certain dignity, seriousness to him, he is also chulbula -- Vicky has all these qualities," the actor said on Jai Jawan.

In Lagaan, Aamir Khan played the role of Bhuvan, a resolute villager of Champaner who encourages fellow villagers to come together and form a cricket team in a David-Versus-Goliath match with the officers of the British Indian Army as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. Bhuvan captains the villagers team and eventually leads them to victory over the British, thus saving the village from "teen guna lagaan".

In the past, Vicky Kaushal has starred in period dramas such as Chhavaa, Sam Bahadur, and Sardar Udham.

