Kajol On The Unfair Reality Of Raising A Girl Versus A Boy: "I Keep Reminding Nysa This Is India"

In an honest and thought-provoking moment during an interview with NDTV for the promotions of her new film Maa, actor Kajol opened up about the challenges of raising a daughter in India, especially the one who has lived and studied abroad. Sharing insights from her personal life, Kajol spoke about her 22-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan, who studied in Switzerland and has grown up with a global perspective.

"She's seen a different world," Kajol, 50, said. "But when she comes back here, I keep reminding her this is India. You can't just wear anything you want and go out. You have to be careful about your clothes, about the people around you."

Kajol admitted that it feels unfair to impose these restrictions, especially when her 14-year-old son Yug Devgan is treated quite differently. "He just puts on a T-shirt and shorts, and walks out, whether he's going to the gym or not. There's no second thought," she said.

Acknowledging the stark gender divide, Kajol said, "It's just there. You can't change society overnight. You can't change how people think." Her advice to her daughter has been pragmatic, "When in Rome, live like the Romans," she said. "Adapt to where you are so you're not uncomfortable," she added.

While Kajol's words may seem matter-of-fact, they reflect a deeper frustration of having to raise a daughter in a world that is still not equal. "She sees it," Kajol added. "The slight unfairness of being a boy versus a girl, it's there."

The actor's words highlight the everyday negotiations parents, especially mothers, have to make while raising daughters in India. It's not about accepting the unfairness, but about preparing young girls to navigate it safely.

For Kajol, it's a balancing act between protecting her daughter, much like her character in Maa, and letting her grow in a society that still treats boys and girls very differently.

Maa is a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia of the Chhorii films fame. The upcoming movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Also starring Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati in key roles, Maa is set to hit the theatres on June 27, 2025.