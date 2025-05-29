<i>Maa</i> Trailer: Kajol Fights Demonic Forces To Save Daughter

The trailer of Kajol's Maa, directed by Chhorri franchise filmmaker Vishal Furia, was unveiled today. The trailer blends the Bengali legend of demons (rakshas, daitya) with a mother's instinct to protect her child in the face of danger. The trailer will remind you scenes of the films Chhorri and Chhorri 2 as it heavily used the tropes of a mother-daughter duo and supernatural forces.

Breaking Down The Trailer

The trailer shows Kajol and her daughter taking refuge in an old house, in a forest. The daughter wander offs to a place, where a demon lives, leading to a saga of a chilling ride. The trailer ends with Kajol's dialogue: "Jab tak teri maa tere sath hai, tera koi kuch nahi bigaad sakta. (As long as you have your mother with you, no one can ever harm you)."

Background

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia, known for Chhorii and Chhorii 2, and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati alongside Kajol.

Earlier, Kajol had hinted that Maa is connected to her husband Ajay Devgn's film Shaitaan, suggesting it may be part of an expanding cinematic universe. The story follows a mother who will go to any lengths to protect her daughter from evil. Further details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Summary

The film marks Kajol and Prabhu Deva's reunion after nearly three decades, their last collaboration being the 1997 film Minsara Kanavu. It also marks Prabhu Deva's return to acting after focusing on direction in recent years.