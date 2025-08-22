<i>Coolie</i> vs <i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Week 1: No <i>Saiyaara</i> Tsunami For Either Rajinikanth Or Hrithik Roshan

Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Independence Day releases Coolie and War 2 completed a week since its release (August 14) and they have failed to surpass the box office expectations. Both the films crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Given the gigantic budget of the films, they are struggling to keep the momentum, specially after the blockbuster precedent set by Saiyaara.

Breaking Down The Number Game

At the end of week one, the collections of War 2 stand at Rs 204.25 crore at the domestic box office.

Coolie, which marked Rajinikanth's all-time highest opener, managed to earn Rs 229.75 crore at the domestic box office.

War 2, being the second highest Hindi opener after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava this year, minted Rs 29 crore in Hindi on its opening day. The number rose upto Rs 44 crore on the second day (which marked Independence Day) and then it fell drastically over the last few days.

War 2 marked Jr NTR's Hindi debut. The Telugu collections of the film had a promising start. Later, it fizzled out as the film received average reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

Prior to the release, trade experts predicted, the business between War 2 and Coolie would be "divided" as two huge south stars clashed at the box office. It actually happened, impacting the business of the two star-driven films.

What Taran Adarsh Said About Coolie And War 2

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tells NDTV that both films failed to perform at the box office. "War 2 is flop. It's the first flop from YRF Spy universe. Coolie performed well in the Tamil belt, but it couldn't make a mark in the Hindi belt."

Taran Adarsh also weighed in on the debate over star power vs content. He tells us, "War 2 is a very weak film. It's the content which always makes a difference. I haven't seen Coolie. So, I can't comment on that."

When asked if the Saiyaara storm impacted the box office numbers of these two films, he says, "Saiyaara was also slowing down after Mahavatar Narsimha released."

The Saiyaara Storm

Blame it on the promotional stunt, a stroke of luck or timing, Saiyaara set an unprecedented record of being the highest-earning romantic film in the history of Hindi cinema.

The lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are already declared the IMDB Breakout stars of the year.

Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 changed its release date to avoid the Saiyaara tsunami.

Son Of Sardaar 2, later, released with Dhadak 2 on August 1. Both the films failed to make a mark in terms of business.

Saiyaara released on July 18. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari was supposed to release on July 25, but the film pushed its release date in August.

For two weeks, Saiyaara enjoyed a free run at the box office with no big Hindi film releasing in theatres.

Saiyaara also beat the collections of some of the recent releases with big stars leading the charge. The list includes names like Akshay Kumar's franchise hit Housefull 5 (Rs 183 crore), Ajay Devgn's formula hit Raid 2 (Rs 173 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 163 crore) which is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

About Coolie And War 2

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

