<i>Coolie</i> vs <i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth Races Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR

Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan's Independence Day releases Coolie and War 2 are on its way to complete week two at the box office. The picture looks bleak as both the big releases didn't show any sign of growth till now.

What's Happening

Coolie, on its second Wednesday, minted Rs 4.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 268.75 crore.

In week one, Coolie minted Rs Rs 229.75 crore at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, the collection of War 2 became somewhat a bit stagnant. On second Wednesday, the film minted Rs 2.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 229.75 crore.

In week one, the film minted Rs 204.25 crore at the domestic box office.

So, significantly, Coolie earned more in its second week than War 2.

What Taran Adarsh Said About Coolie And War 2

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tells NDTV that both films failed to perform at the box office. "War 2 is a flop. It's the first flop from YRF Spy universe. Coolie performed well in the Tamil belt, but it couldn't make a mark in the Hindi belt."

Taran Adarsh also weighed in on the debate over star power vs content. He tells us, "War 2 is a very weak film. It's the content which always makes a difference. I haven't seen Coolie. So, I can't comment on that."

When asked if the Saiyaara storm impacted the box office numbers of these two films, he says, "Saiyaara was also slowing down after Mahavatar Narsimha released."

About Coolie And War 2

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

