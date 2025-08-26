<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film Is Still Away From Rs 250 Crore On Second Monday

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the film still
New Delhi:
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is still struggling at the domestic box office to reach the Rs 250 crore mark. After 12 days, the film's earnings stand at Rs 224.25 crore.
What's Happening
- The earnings of War 2 drastically dropped on Second Monday. On August 25, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore.
- In week one, War 2 minted Rs 150.4 crore in Hindi with Rs 52.2 crore from Telugu alone.
- War 2 marks Jr NTR's Hindi debut, prompting robust responses from the Telugu audience. However, the Telugu numbers gradually slowed down as the week progressed.
- On second Saturday the film minted Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 6.50 crore on second Sunday.
- On August 15, the Hindi earnings of War 2 reached at Rs 44.5 crore and it again went down on Saturday, registering Rs 26 crore.
- However, War 2 emerged as the second highest opening in Hindi this year, next to Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
- Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that War 2 is the first flop from the YRF spy universe. "The film is very weak. And content is the king. So the film couldn't make a mark despite having strong star power," Taran Adarsh told NDTV.
- Made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the film marks first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
About War 2
War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.