Advertisement

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film Is Still Away From Rs 250 Crore On Second Monday

The film's earnings at the domestic box office stand at Rs 224.25 crore

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film Is Still Away From Rs 250 Crore On Second Monday
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the film still
New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is still struggling at the domestic box office to reach the Rs 250 crore mark. After 12 days, the film's earnings stand at Rs 224.25 crore. 

What's Happening 

  • The earnings of War 2 drastically dropped on Second Monday. On August 25, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore.
  • In week one, War 2 minted Rs 150.4 crore in Hindi with Rs 52.2 crore from Telugu alone.
  • War 2 marks Jr NTR's Hindi debut, prompting robust responses from the Telugu audience. However, the Telugu numbers gradually slowed down as the week progressed. 
  • On second Saturday the film minted Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 6.50 crore on second Sunday. 
  • On August 15, the Hindi earnings of War 2 reached at Rs 44.5 crore and it again went down on Saturday, registering Rs 26 crore.
  • However, War 2 emerged as the second highest opening in Hindi this year, next to Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
  • Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that War 2 is the first flop from the YRF spy universe. "The film is very weak. And content is the king. So the film couldn't make a mark despite having strong star power," Taran Adarsh told NDTV.
  • Made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the film marks first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. 

About War 2

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
War 2 Box Office, War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12, War 2 Hrithik Roshan
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com