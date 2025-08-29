<i>Coolie</i> vs <i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth And Hrithik Roshan's Films See Major Fall

After completing 15 days at the box office, Coolie and War 2 couldn't cross the Rs 300 crore mark, set by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. Both the films, led by superstars, missed the mark to impress the audience and the box office as well.

At the end of week 2, Coolie stands at Rs 270. 85 crore, with Rs 1.75 crore alone from second Thursday collection.

On the other hand, War 2 minted Rs 231.25 crore, with a Thursday contrbution of Rs 1.50 crore to the total.

In week one, Coolie minted Rs Rs 229.75 crore at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, the collection of War 2 became somewhat a bit stagnant. On second Wednesday, the film minted Rs 2.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 229.75 crore.

In week one, the film minted Rs 204.25 crore at the domestic box office.

So, significantly, Coolie earned more in its second week than War 2.

About Coolie And War 2

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.