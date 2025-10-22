"Jr NTR And I Trusted YRF Blindly On <i>War 2</i>": Producer Naga Vamsi Blasts Yash Raj Over Film Flopping

Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, was a massive project. It marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut; however, it failed to make an impact at the box office. Producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed the film in Telugu markets, has now spoken out about War 2's failure and trusting "YRF blindly."

What's Happening

Naga Vamsi is currently busy promoting his Telugu production Mass Jathara.

In a conversation with director Kalyan Shankar on Sithara Entertainments' YouTube channel, Naga Vamsi broke his silence on the failure of War 2 at the box office, which was Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

Speaking about how their trust in production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) misfired, Naga Vamsi said, "Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired."

Furthermore, he added, "The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat (laughs). We didn't make the film. I'm happy that the trolling we faced wasn't for a film made by us."

About War 2

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 opened strong at the domestic box office with Rs 52 crore, but collections soon dipped due to negative reviews.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 400 crore, War 2 is reportedly the most expensive film in YRF's Spy Universe.

The first installment, 2019's War, directed by Siddharth Anand, earned Rs 245.95 crore in its first ten days. That film starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also features Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola. It marks the sixth entry in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger and has since seen hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

In A Nutshell

