Jr NTR Suffers Injury On Set. Team Says, "His Condition Is Stable"

Jr NTR had a small setback this week while filming an advertisement. The actor picked up a minor injury during the shoot. His team issued a statement on Friday to confirm that he is stable and recovering well from the injury. They also mentioned that the War 2 star will be resting for the next few weeks before getting back to work.

The statement read, "Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media and the public to refrain from any speculation (sic)."

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, which marked his Bollywood debut. In the film, he played the role of Major Vikram Chelapathi. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also featured Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Kiara Advani in the role of Wing Commander Kavya Luthra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie hit the cinema screens on August 14.

War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The franchise already includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Next in line is Alia Bhatt's Alpha, which will expand the universe even further.

Coming back to Jr NTR, a section of people took digs at his look in War 2. The film's opening sequence, where the Telugu star flaunts chiselled 6-pack abs, sparked backlash online. Comments started pouring in with remarks like, “6 abs worth 400 crore? Are they even real?”, “Chest se leke waist tak abs (The abs are from the chest to the waist). Such poor VFX,” and “VFX abs, this looks so fake, what a joke.” Click here to read the full story.