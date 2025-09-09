Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad On Her Break Up With Imaad Shah: "How Do You Stop Loving Them?"

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah broke up in 2020 after dating for several years. But their story didn't end with bitterness. Rather, they explored newer avenues of their relationship to carry it forward both personally and professionally. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saba Azad and Imaad Shah talked about the dynamics of their relationship.

What's Happening

Imaad admitted the break up never felt like a dramatic goodbye. "When we split, many said we shouldn't meet for a while. But it felt more like an evolution than an ending. By the time it was officially over, there wasn't much heartache," he said.

Saba shared that love doesn't go away. "Unless someone has treated you badly, how do you stop loving them? It transforms into something else—a beautiful, platonic friendship where you always have each other's back," she shared.

Calling their bond "family," she added, "We were like, to hell with that, it's our family. There was no way I was going to let Imz out of my life. We were very clear that we'd be friends forever—grow old together as friends."

Both of them revealed that their relationship became "better" once they were not bound by a commitment. "We often joke that our relationship got better after we broke up," Imaad laughed. Saba agreed and said, "Much better. We became easier on each other, less judgmental, and way better friends." Imaad compared it to a filter and added, "It's almost like we kept the good parts of our relationship and filtered out the rest."

For Saba, the shift came naturally. "There was never any weirdness. Not even for a second. It was so natural. Bless everyone with that, may everyone get that," she smiled. To her, the friendship feels like "unconditional support" and "family." Imaad added that the warmth of their bond comes from sharing highs and lows.

Background

Saba Azad is currently dating Hrithik Roshan. They made their relationship public in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Saba is seen at Hrithik's family gatherings. She has also developed a bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from his marriage with Sussanne Khan.