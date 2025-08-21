Advertisement

Viral Photo Of Jr NTR's Six-Pack Abs From War 2 Has Internet Asking Real Or Fake

War 2, released on August 14, has so far minted Rs 199 crore at the box office

Viral Photo Of Jr NTR's Six-Pack Abs From <i>War 2</i> Has Internet Asking Real Or Fake
The image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, opened in the theatres on August 14. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sequel to the 2019 hit War, headlined by Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. 

Amid this, another highlight has grabbed the attention of fans. It is Jr NTR's ripped physique in the film. War 2's opening sequence featuring the Telugu star's chiselled 6-pack abs left many wondering whether it was the result of intense training or heavy VFX. 

Social media users shared their verdict on the matter by sharing images of Jr NTR's muscular frame on X. 

“Six pack abs (fire emoji),” gushed an admirer. 

Lauding Jr NTR's transformation, another quipped, “Anna Jr NTR's shirtless scene. Goosebumps Feels, Theatre Erupt, Jr NTR Fans Going Mad To See Him In Shirtless Avatar.” 

“From getting trolled for being FAT to now flaunting SIX PACK ABS on celluloid. Young Tiger Jr NTR's cinematic journey has been undoubtedly inspirational. He is set to roar louder in War 2 by truly justifying his tag 'Man Of Masses,'” read a positive remark. 

Sceptical about Jr NTR's toned body, a user wrote, “6 abs worth 400 crore? Are they even real?”

Chest se leke waist tak abs (The abs are from the chest to the waist). Such poor VFX,” pointed out a user. 

“VFX abs, this looks so fake, what a joke,” commented a user. 

“Is this really in the movie or just created by fans for trolling using AI? If this is really in the movie, then they have spoiled the original aura of Jr NTR. Can anyone confirm? Why to show fake abs always??” read a comment. 

Coming to War 2, the movie has so far minted Rs 199 crore at the box office, as per a report by Sacnilk
 

Entertainment

War 2, Jr NTR, Entertainment
