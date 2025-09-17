Advertisement

Jr NTR Sweats It Out In The Gym As He Trains For Prashanth Neel's Next Film

Jr NTR was last seen in espionage action thriller War 2, which released in August

In the clip, Jr NTR was seen executing a set of Bayesian cable curls.

Telugu cinema star Jr NTR is gearing up for his next film with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an action-thriller, tentatively titled Dragon.

Barely a month after the release of his last big-screen outing YRF espionage thriller War 2, which failed to make a mark at the box office, a video of the actor training for Dragon has gone viral on social media. 

Take a look: 

What Are Bayesian Cable Curls

Bayesian cable curls are a bicep-focused workout that gives your biceps a deeper stretch, making them effective for building the long head of the muscle and enhancing arm shape.

Benefits Of Bayesian Cable Curls

Great For Hypertrophy: As your muscles are under constant tension, they are forced to work harder, leading to stronger biceps and promoting muscle growth.

Reduces Imbalances: Since this physical activity is a unilateral exercise, each arm works independently and hence the biceps develop equally in size and strength.

Promotes Mind-Muscle Connection: Right from the beginning of the exercise, your biceps are under tension. This provides a better opportunity for mind-muscle connection, offering enhanced muscle contraction and growth.

Core Workout: This cable curl variation demands that your body stay steady throughout the exercise, helping you to maintain form and stay stable, ultimately activating your core.

Targets Long Head Biceps: Working on the long head of your bicep gives a rounded and fuller.

