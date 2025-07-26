Jr NTR Moves Into New Home On The Same Day As <i>War 2</i> Trailer Launch

July 25 marked a major milestone for Jr NTR on-screen and off. As the explosive trailer of War 2 dropped online, marking his much-anticipated Bollywood debut, the actor also stepped into a new chapter in real life by moving into his brand-new home in Hyderabad.

Celebrity interior designer Sarah Sham, founder of Essajees Atelier, who designed the home, shared heartfelt moments from the handover on Instagram. In a series of pictures, she is seen with Jr NTR, his wife Pranathi, and their two sons, along with her team, inside the newly completed home.

"Handed over the home today for Jr NTR, his beautiful wife Pranathi and their lovely boys," Sarah wrote in her caption. "It's been the best experience working with people as trusting, fun and genuinely nice as them... We wish them many many happy years in their home and are glad EA could have been a part of it."

The cherry on top? The War 2 trailer dropped while they were inside the new home. "Swipe to see the best part," she teased. "Seeing the trailer of War 2 drop in their new home."

The house, going by the photos, exudes modern elegance, earthy tones, cozy textures, and understated luxury. With this move, Jr NTR's fans are celebrating not just a thrilling new on-screen avatar but also a joyous personal milestone.

One of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema, Jr NTR has long been a fan favourite in the South. But it was SS Rajamouli's RRR that catapulted him to global recognition. His powerhouse performance as Komaram Bheem earned him international acclaim, with the film winning hearts and awards all over the world. With War 2, Jr NTR is now set to make his Bollywood debut in a high-octane avatar alongside Hrithik Roshan.

