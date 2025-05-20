Kiara Advani In Her First Bikini Shot Sets <i>War 2</i> Teaser Ablaze

The much-awaited teaser of War 2 just dropped on Jr NTR's birthday, and it has taken the internet by storm. While the fans did get some action and high-octane drama with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in one frame, it was Kiara Advani who stole the show.

From girl next door to action-thriller hottie, Advani's latest bikini look marked an evolution in her on-screen image. She is not just making a fashion statement in the movie, she is stepping into a new cinematic zone in a more bold avatar than ever.

Kiara set the screen on fire in a lime green bikini, which instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the teaser. It added some glitz and glamour to the otherwise action-packed teaser.

Set against the serene backdrop of the beach, Advani's look exuded effortless glamour. Her tousled waves, glowing skin, and toned physique elevated the look further. The swimwear perfectly complemented the natural scenery, creating a contrast that drew all eyes on her.

Social media is buzzing with admiration, memes, and style breakdowns, proving once again that Kiara knows how to leave a mark with just a few seconds of screen time in a teaser. And we can't wait to see what her character in the movie is all about!

Kiara in a post also revealed her excitement of War 2 being her first YRF film with her first time collaborating with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and director Ayan. She also revealed that this is also her first ever bikini shoot.

Kiara Advani's bikini look in War 2. Screenshot: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani

The movie War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War. It is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Yash Raj films.