How Kiara Advani Got That Stunning Bikini Body For <i>War 2</i> With Hrithik Roshan

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, War 2. The movie marks her first-ever onscreen bikini appearance, which is fueled by sustainable practices and meals rich in protein and fresh produce. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani's nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, shared all the details about her meal plan.

Kiara Advani's Diet For War 2

“When Kiara spoke to me for her prep, the goal was clear: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever bikini shot on screen. She didn't want shortcuts. She wasn't looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic and something that made her feel strong.”

Sharing her daily diet, Nicole added, "Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes. They were made with oat flour, walnut flour, protein powder, maple syrup or monk fruit, and water, topped with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter."

A regular lunch or dinner for Kiara Advani comprised grilled chicken or chicken curry, baby potatoes, asparagus, avocado, and raw vegetable crudites. “We kept her meals light but high in protein and tailored them closely to her training and shoot schedule,” the nutritionist said.

A notable addition to her daily diet was sattu chaas (buttermilk) - a traditional cooling beverage made with water, coriander, cumin powder, and roasted Bengal gram flour. As a natural electrolyte drink, it helped her stay hydrated and increase her protein intake during long hours in the sun or after working out.

Nicole revealed that Kiara's diet consisted of familiar foods that helped her digest food, gave her more energy and eased her emotional stress. Nothing was overly complicated. Better performance in the gym and in front of the camera was all connected to balanced diets.

Sleep And Recovery Were Key

However, diet was just one piece of the puzzle. Sleep and recovery played an equally crucial role in Kiara's transformation. “We were intentional about setting a circadian rhythm, ensuring she got adequate rest,” the expert explained. “Everything - her meal timings, training windows, and even caffeine intake - was structured around this rhythm. With her demanding shoot schedule and training simultaneously, her body needed recovery, and building a strong sleep-wake routine helped us optimise everything else. She was in bed by 8 pm. Her dedication and discipline was commendable," said Nicole.

Kiara Advani's diet was an amalgam of healthy foods and a workout routine that helped her get in the best shape of her life.