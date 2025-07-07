Hrithik Roshan and Wamiqa Gabbi Have The Best Faces, Says Plastic Surgeon: "It's Truly God's Grace Upon Them"

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip that left fans smiling - and for good reason.

In a moment of quiet validation, she shared a clip from Talk With Manvendra podcast that featured Dr Sumit Malhotra, a renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon from Apollo Medics Super Speciality Hospital in Lucknow, offering unexpected praise for Wamiqa Gabbi and Hrithik Roshan.

Dr Malhotra reflected on ideal facial aesthetics and singlef out Wamiqa as someone who embodies near-perfect natural beauty in women and Hrithik among men.

Dr Malhotra says, "Among women today, I believe Wamiqa has a face that's very close to ideal. She has a very beautiful face".

"If people like her were to visit a plastic surgeon and ask for a procedure, we'd probably just fold our hands in response. It's truly God's grace upon them," he continues.

Gabbi shared the clip on her Instagram and wrote, "My self-esteem is doing a little bhangra. Adding "surgeon-approved face" to my bio and moving on with life. (Woke up to do some pending work BUT yeh dekhne ke baad vaapis sone jaa rahi hoon... Ok BYEEEEE!"

Dr Malhotra also mentioned that, in his opinion, the best face among men in the industry belongs to Hrithik Roshan. If Hrithik were to ask for plastic surgery, the doctor said he would wonder what changes could even be made - because nothing needs to be changed.

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi will next be seen in Bhoot Bangla, Dil Ka Darwaaza Kholna Darling, Godhachari 2 (Telugu), and Genie (Tamil). There are also reports of her being part of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, will appear in War 2 later this year. He is also set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, in which he will also star as the lead.