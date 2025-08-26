Jr NTR Already Committed To <i>Dragon</i> And <i>Devara 2</i>, YRF Standalone Spy Film Would Have Been Considered After Completing Them: Sources

Yash Raj Films's ambitious Spy Universe has reached an unexpected turn. War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Telugu superstar Jr NTR, was highly anticipated. However, its weak box-office performance has dampened expectations, sparking speculation about the planned standalone film on Jr NTR's character, Agent Vikram.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Jr NTR was initially brought on board with the promise that his character Agent Vikram, introduced in War 2, would later get a standalone film.

The idea was to leverage his pan-India popularity and continue the tradition of successful crossovers within the Spy Universe.

However, reports suggest that after the disappointing response to the film, the studio has decided to hit a pause on the spin-off.

Sources close to Jr NTR revealed: "Jr NTR is already committed to two films. One is tentatively titled Dragon, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, and the second is Devara 2. Only after completing these would a film on Agent Vikram have been considered."

The big question now is whether YRF and Jr NTR are willing to wait that long to explore the film on Agent Vikram.

NDTV has also reached out to YRF for a comment.

War 2 is struggling at the domestic box office. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, the film has earned Rs 224.25 crore in 12 days and is finding it tough to even touch the Rs 250 crore mark. Its earnings dropped sharply after the opening week.

YRF's Spy Universe has so far been one of Bollywood's most successful homegrown franchises, with blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan. With War 2, the studio tried to break new ground by bringing in a South Indian superstar, but the gamble didn't pay off, forcing a rethink on expansion plans.

Despite the setback, YRF is not abandoning the franchise. The studio now banks on its next big release, Alpha, arriving this Christmas. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, with Bobby Deol in a crucial role, the film is expected to open a new chapter in the Spy Universe.

