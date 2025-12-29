After Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR Thanks Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights

Jr NTR has publicly expressed his gratitude after the Delhi High Court passed a significant interim order protecting his personality and publicity rights.

The RRR actor wrote on X, "I thank the Hon'ble Delhi High Court for granting a protective order that safeguards my personality rights in today's digital age. My sincere appreciation to Supreme Court Advocates Dr. Balajanaki Srinivasan and Dr. Alka Dakar, along with Mr. Rajender and team of Rights & Marks, for their dedicated legal support. Deeply thankful for your steadfast support."

According to Law Chakra, the order was passed on December 22, 2025.

Court Clamps Down On Unauthorised Monetisation

Through a John Doe order and an ex parte ad-interim injunction, the Delhi High Court restrained unknown persons and digital intermediaries from exploiting Jr NTR's name, likeness and persona for any commercial purpose. The protection extends to his photographs, style, appearance and titles closely associated with him, including "NTR", "Jr NTR" and "Man of Masses".

The Court specifically barred the sale of unauthorised merchandise, digital products and promotional content using the actor's identity. All infringing links, listings and URLs are required to be taken down within 72 hours of the order being received. The directions apply uniformly to e-commerce platforms, social networking sites and other online intermediaries hosting or facilitating such content.

Senior Advocate J. Sai Deepak, appearing for the actor, argued that in an era dominated by digital commerce, personality rights have become valuable proprietary interests. The Court accepted the submission that a public figure's name and image, built through years of professional dedication, cannot be exploited commercially without express permission.

Growing Legal Recognition Of Personality Rights

While passing the order, the High Court relied on landmark judgments including Anil Kapoor v. Simply Life India and Jackie Shroff v. The Peppy Store, reaffirming that public image and personal identity deserve legal protection.

The actor had approached the Court after discovering widespread misuse of his photographs and name across digital platforms, alleging that the unauthorised activity misled the public and commercially exploited his identity.

This case reflects a wider trend of celebrities seeking judicial relief to curb online misuse. Stars such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and several others have recently moved the Delhi High Court on similar grounds.

