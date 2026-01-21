Salman Khan Issued Notice From Delhi High Court In Personality Rights Case

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The notice was issued on a petition filed by a China-based AI voice-generation platform. The High Court has sought a response to the notice within four weeks.

The next hearing in the case will be on February 27. The petition seeks to quash the interim order passed by the High Court protecting Salman Khan's personality rights. The petition seeks to overturn the High Court's interim order of December 11.

The High Court had restrained the use of Salman Khan's voice and identity. The petitioner is a China-based AI voice-generation platform. The platform's main business is creating voice models.

Background

Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court to seek protection for his personality and publicity rights. On December 11, the Court directed social media intermediaries to take action within three days on his petition.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said she would issue stay orders herself against any defendants found using Khan's name, photographs, or other personal attributes to sell commercial products.

The Court also told social media intermediaries to treat Khan's lawsuit as a formal complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Salman asked the Court to restrain several identified and unidentified (John Doe) defendants from using his name, image, voice, likeness, dialogues, mannerisms, or any other elements that form part of his public persona.



