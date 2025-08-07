Watch: Tanuja, 81 Now, Whistles For Daughter Kajol At An Event. Anupam Kher Calls Her "OG Coolest Heroine"

Kajol was recently awarded for her contributions to Indian cinema at an event in Mumbai. The Maa actress was accompanied by her mother and veteran actor Tanuja to the event. A viral video, shared by Anupam Kher, shows the film veteran whistling loudly for her daughter.

What's Happening

Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen asking Tanuja to cheer for her daughter by whistling.

After Anupam Kher showed the path, Tanuja didn't hold herself back and whistled, like a pro, for her daughter.

The video went crazy viral in no time.

Tagging Tanuja, Anupam Kher wrote, "That is how sometimes LEGENDS are actually supposed to be! Tanujaji (Kajol's Mom) is not only a very fine actress, a great mother and a wonderful human being but also the OG coolest heroine of #IndianCinema! She whistled with me at the #MaharasthtraStateFilmAwards like a teenager. A big salute to her spirit towards life! You really ROCK Mam! Jai Ho! @kajol #Legend"

A social media user wrote, "Such a sweet gesture of Tanuja ji I have seen many of her films like Ek paheli, Do chor, Haathi mere saathi , Jewel thief and many more. She was so beautiful and charming. What does old Age does to a person. Wishing a long healthy life to her."

Another social media user wrote, "What is loved was she asked her daughter, who told her mom to be herself and be loud while she did it."

Kajol Caught In A Langauge Row

During the same event, Kajol was addressing the media in Marathi. When a reporter asked her to speak in Hindi, she replied, "Abhi main Hindi mein bolu (Now should I speak in Hindi too)?" She added, "Jisko samjhna hai woh samjh lenge (Those who want to understand what I said, will figure it out)."

Kajol's Work

Kajol recently celebrated her 51st birthday. She was last seen in the OTT film Sarzameen. On big screen, she was seen in the supernatural thriller, Maa.

In A Nutshell

Tanuja won the Internet's hearts with her one big filmy whistle at an event. She whistled for her daughter Kajol after Anupam Kher requested her.