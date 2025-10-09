What Is 'Male Menopause'? Saif Ali Khan Talks Andropause On <i>Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle</i>

When Kajol and Twinkle Khanna sat down with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for their latest Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle episode, the chat took an unexpectedly honest turn.

The topic? Ageing-and how it's not just women who face hormonal changes.

"Do you guys also think about ageing and menopause and things like that?" Twinkle asked.

Kajol added, "Even men go through it. It's called andropause," she added.

"I do worry about ageing. I'm 55, then I'm like, I've 20 years ahead of me, so I have these thoughts about mortality," Saif replied.

This discussion raised a question many don't ask enough: Do men really go through a version of menopause too?

So, What Exactly Is Andropause

According to Mayo Clinic, andropause, often dubbed "male menopause", refers to a gradual decline in testosterone and other hormones in men, usually starting in their 40s or 50s.

Unlike menopause in women, which happens relatively suddenly, andropause is a slow process. There's no single moment or clear biological event marking its onset, which is why many experts prefer terms like late-onset hypogonadism or age-related low testosterone.

What Happens During Andropause

As testosterone levels dip (by about 1% per year from the 30s or 40s), some men start noticing changes-though not everyone does. The symptoms can be physical, sexual, and even emotional.

Andropause is a slow process. Photo: Unsplash

Sexual symptoms include lower sex drive, erectile issues, and fewer morning erections.

Physical symptoms often show up as fatigue, reduced muscle mass, increased body fat, weaker bones, or sleep troubles.

Emotional and cognitive changes can include irritability, low motivation, mood swings, or trouble concentrating.

How It Differs From Menopause

The biggest difference between menopause and andropause is the timeline. For women, menopause brings a rapid and definitive end to reproductive hormones. For men, testosterone ebbs gradually-some feel it, others don't.

While every woman eventually reaches menopause, andropause isn't universal. Some men maintain healthy testosterone levels well into old age. That's why calling it "male menopause" can be misleading-it's not quite the same hormonal cliff.

Why It Happens

Ageing is the main culprit. But lifestyle factors like obesity, poor sleep, diabetes, and certain medications can accelerate the decline. Chronic stress and heavy drinking also play a role.

The decline usually starts around the mid-30s or 40s, and by the 70s or 80s, testosterone levels can be considerably lower than in young adulthood.

How It's Diagnosed

Doctors typically look for both consistent symptoms and low testosterone readings, confirmed through blood tests taken in the morning.

But here's the tricky part: low readings alone aren't enough. Other conditions-like thyroid problems, depression, or sleep disorders-can mimic the same symptoms. That's why diagnosis involves ruling out these other possibilities first.

Not every man with low testosterone needs treatment either. Clinical context matters.

How To Manage Andropause

Experts say lifestyle changes should always come first.

Regular exercise, particularly resistance training, weight management, quality sleep, reduced alcohol intake, and stress control can all help improve symptoms-and even naturally boost testosterone levels.

If lifestyle changes aren't enough and symptoms persist, hormone therapy may be an option. But it's not a casual decision. Testosterone replacement can suppress fertility and requires careful medical monitoring for risks like prostate issues or increased red blood cell counts.