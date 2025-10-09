Why Saif Ali Khan Took Shower In Kajol's Bathroom - <i>Yeh Dillagi</i> Co-Stars' Too Much Revelation

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar appeared as guests on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Amazon Prime talk show, "Too Much." The episode dropped today. In the previous episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Twinkle Khanna hinted that there was an actor who took a shower in Kajol's washroom. However, they revealed the name in the latest episode—it was Kajol's Yeh Dillagi co-star, Saif Ali Khan.

What's Happening

Twinkle Khanna addressed the elephant in the room. "But today we finally have that guest on our couch who has had a bath in her bathroom," said Twinkle Khanna.

"Hey Bhagwan. Yes, Saif. Please, I beg you... Just to clarify this, Saif came first when he arrived in Mumbai. He lived three buildings away from me. And in Malabar Hill, there are places where there is no water in your house," Kajol spilled the beans.

Saif recalled that he came to Kajol's home but had no memory of taking a shower in her bathroom.

To which Twinkle said, "She had a little camera there. So, we have some images which she shared with me."

Saif, being Saif, said in his signature wit, "A little camera to capture little things... You were the first person I met in terms of movies when I came to Bombay. And we were living next to each other. Yes, I remember your house and your flat."

Kajol refreshed Saif Ali Khan's memory by reminding him of her mother Tanuja's words, "Listen, if you want to have a bath here, go and have a bath right now."

Saif Ali Khan's hilarious "bathroom stories" were also revealed by fellow guest Akshay Kumar. FYI, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan featured in the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. The late actor Saeed Jaffrey played a pivotal role in the film.

Akshay Kumar shared an anecdote about how Saif Ali Khan and Saeed Jaffrey ended up in a bathtub.

Twinkle asked Saif, "Didn't you find Saeed Jaffrey in your tub also? You have lots of bathroom stories."

To which Saif said, "We did Yeh Dillagi together and Jaffrey Saab was amazing. He rests in peace... Sometimes he used to have a few drinks and fall asleep on my shoulder at a public function. And then wake up and say, 'He's still talking. Who's this man?' And he was really, like, really good fun. He was fun."

A baffled Saif asked, "Did I use his bathroom?"

Akshay replied, "No, no. You were in your bathroom... Then he came. His room was next to yours. So, he forgot it was his room and entered Saif's room."

Akshay laughed as he said, "And then he wanted to take a bath. So, he had already removed all his clothes. He removed the curtain of the bathroom and saw Saif naked inside. And he's wondering why Saif is in my bathroom. He said nothing and also entered. They both were inside the tub."

To which a shocked Saif said, "No. What? Where did this story become Housefull Four?"

Akshay added more twist to the fun, "This can happen to anyone."

Twinkle replied, "No. This has never happened to anyone."

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol's Yeh Dillagi was a love triangle. The film was directed by Sachin Bhowmik and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was a box office hit.