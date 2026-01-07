Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> To Release In May 2026 To Avoid Clash With <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited return to the horror-comedy space has a new date. Bhooth Bangla will now release in cinemas on May 15, 2026, pushing the film a month ahead of its originally announced April 2 debut.

The update was shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on social media with the message, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas."

The shift is being viewed as a calculated call by the makers, ensuring the film reaches audiences without getting caught in a crowded release window.

Here's Why The Makers Might Have Pushed Back The Release Date

Sources close to NDTV had earlier revealed that the producers were keen to avoid a direct face-off with Dhurandhar 2, slated to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.

The first instalment of the franchise created history by emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language, making its sequel one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

With expectations running high for Dhurandhar 2 to dominate screens and audience attention for weeks, the team behind Bhooth Bangla reportedly felt it was wiser to give their film ample breathing room, especially to tap into its core family audience.

Akshay Kumar Reunites With Priyadarshan After 14 Years

Set across timelines stretching from the 1950s to the present day, Bhooth Bangla blends folklore and slapstick - a genre space Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan once ruled with cult favourites. The film marks their reunion after 14 years, making it one of the most nostalgic collaborations in recent times. Their last project was Khatta Meetha.

Adding emotional weight to the project, the film also features the late veteran actor Asrani in a key role.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Inches Towards Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All Time In A Single Language