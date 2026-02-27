Akshay Kumar's Latest <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Song Has A Satyajit Ray Connection You Did Not See Coming

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Earlier this week, the actor released a teaser of the film's first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge.

Interestingly, Pritam's latest creation has a connection with Satyajit Ray's Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

The Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor Connection

Akshay Kumar brings back good old comedy as he dances and raps in a few sequences in the song, introducing a varied kind of ghosts.

In one section, he names them: narr bhoot, mada bhoot, seedha bhoot, sada bhoot. He even mentions jeeja bhoot, saala bhoot, andha bhoot, kaana bhoot, bhai bhoot, behna bhoot, tota bhoot and maina bhoot, as the lyrics go. Such references deeply echo the touch of the song Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor from the above-mentioned Satyajit Ray film.

The Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne Connect

For all fans of Satyajit Ray's Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, the song Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor comes to mind. The particular sequence revolves around Goopy (Tapen Chatterjee) and Bagha (Rabi Ghosh), who are amid celebrations after receiving three boons from Bhooter Raja, or the King of Ghosts.

Lost in joy, they start naming various kinds of ghosts, which in a way appreciates the king's generosity. Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor includes references to baba bhoot, chhana bhoot, khonra bhoot, kaana bhoot, kancha bhoot, paka bhoot, roga bhoot, mota bhoot, adha bhoot and gota bhoot, among others. Hence, the connection with the latest Akshay Kumar song has been made.

How The Internet Reacted To The New Bhooth Bangla Song

One user wrote, "Respect for Akshay Kumar sir, comedy king is backkkk," while another commented, "Chartbuster song loading." Other reactions included: "OG is back," "Akshay and Priyadarshan combo after a lot of time," and "Can't wait."

The film will be released in cinemas on April 10, 2026. The release has been brought forward from the earlier date of May 15.

Bhooth Bangla also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after nearly 16 years. The duo last collaborated on the 2010 film Khatta Meetha.

The upcoming horror-comedy boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.