3 Arrested Over Medical Student's Gang Rape In Bengal's Durgapur

Three people have been arrested over the gang-rape of a second-year MBBS student from Odisha near a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur. A case has been filed against the three accused under sections for gangrape and criminal liability when multiple people act with a common intention.

The arrested accused are locals, officials said. However, their identities have not yet been disclosed.

According to officials, the 23-year-old student, who is from Jaleswar in Odisha and studies at the IQ City Medical College in Durgapur's Shivapur area, had gone out with a male friend on Friday night when some men approached them near the college gate, took the woman to a secluded area around 1 kilometre away from the college premises, and raped her. They then fled away.

According to the survivor's family, her friend is also involved in the crime, saying that he "misled and took her to a vacant place under false pretexts". The accused also snatched the woman's phone and took Rs 5,000 from her, the complaint says.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Durgapur, where she is "recovering well", officials said.

West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Development and Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said the student will be given psychological counselling.

What the police said

Police sources said that many people, including the survivor's male friend, were being interrogated. They have also recorded the woman's statement.

The West Bengal police, in a statement on X, assured that strict action would be taken against the accused. They also urged people to refrain from sharing "unverified information" about the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the sexual assault on a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur, and wish to assure all that the culprits shall not go unpunished. The pain of the victim is as much ours as it is Odisha's, and we shall leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice. The victim is recovering well, and all kinds of assistance are being provided to the family," the cops said.

They added, "We urge everyone to refrain from sharing any unverified information in this regard. West Bengal Police remains committed to its zero tolerance policy in respect of offences against women."

NCW member meets survivor

National Commission for Women member Archana Majumdar met the survivor at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Sources said she also interacted with her.

"The friend whom the woman had gone with is under the scanner. He insisted she go with him. He took her out of the college premises. When the woman was trapped, he fled. Police need to look into this matter," she said.

BJP slams Trinamool

BJP leader and its IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal over the lack of women's safety.

"This repeated failure of law and order exposes a disturbing pattern under Mamata Banerjee's administration. The West Bengal Police must ensure a transparent and impartial investigation, unlike the RG Kar MCH case, which the Kolkata Police mishandled under instructions, so that the guilty face the harshest punishment under the law. West Bengal is not safe for women. Until the TMC government is held accountable, women across the state will continue to live in fear. Mamata Banerjee must go in 2026," he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the incident, calling it "highly painful". He also urged Mamata Banerjee to ensure strict action against the accused as per the law.

"The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. I strongly urge the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law... I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government," he wrote in a post on X.

According to the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Majhi directed senior officials to take all necessary steps in coordination with the West Bengal Government.

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Babul Supriyo called the incident "shameful and tragic" and urged for "harshest punishment" for the accused.

"It's deeply shameful and tragic that such an incident should occur anywhere. And those criminals who commit such acts should be tried in fast-track courts and receive the harshest possible punishment. We've been discussing this for several days, and our Chief Minister has also launched a campaign in support of this. It's certain that they will receive the harshest possible punishment for doing this," he said.