Chargesheet Filed In Durgapur Gang Rape Case Within 20 Days

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet before the court within 20 days of the alleged gang rape of a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur.

Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chattopadhyay, who is handling the case, said all six accused have been named in the chargesheet. They have been charged with gang rape and under other sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita.

Authorities have assured that the trial process will be fast-tracked and completed within two months.

"The sections imposed on them include dacoity, extortion, gang rape, and rape, and altogether they have been charged under 18 sections. We are trying, under the provisions of the new BNS, to complete the trial within 60 days. We are doing everything for the same, and there are many other issues we are working on," said Chattopadhyay.

The student, studying at a private medical college in Durgapur, was allegedly gang-raped near her college premises earlier this month. The incident triggered a massive outrage across the city.