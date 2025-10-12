Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Recreate <i>Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai</i> Hook Step After 27 Years. The Internet Can't Keep Calm

When it comes to Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are always right at the top. From Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, their chemistry has stood the test of time. They have made people laugh, cry, and fall in love for over three decades.

On Saturday, the duo took the stage at an event. Then came the moment the internet could not stop talking about – SRK and Kajol performing to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai, the timeless song from their 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film, directed by Karan Johar, was a massive hit. Rani Mukerji also played a crucial role in the project.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol kept things classy. The superstar wore a sharp black tuxedo, and the actress looked timeless in a graceful black saree.

On stage, they brought back that same effortless charm. Every move, every smile, every glance took fans straight back to the golden ‘90s. Watching them groove to those familiar steps was pure nostalgia. And just when the moment could not get any sweeter, Karan Johar joined them for a warm hug.

Take a look at the video below:

Needless to say, the internet could not keep calm after watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's performance. Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with heartwarming posts.

A fan wrote, “The chemistry between Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan isn't just acting — it's pure magic that defined an era. From DDLJ to K3G, no pair could ever recreate that effortless charm and emotion. Bollywood's timeless duo.”

Another one added, “We see so many ships being compared with them but trust me they don't come remotely close to them. These are the standards and they will be the standard. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the unparalleled standard for on-screen couples.”

A user wrote, “Whole childhood in a frame,” and honestly, we could not agree more.

“Their chemistry never faded even after ages. It's timeless and still as magical as ever!” posted a person.

Commenting on Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Karan's hug, an X user posted, “The love Shah Rukh, Kajol and Karan have for each other is so unadulterated. This trio hug took me back in time.”

A die-hard fan exclaimed, “I'm going to faint! I saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, I can die in peace!”

Kajol was last seen in the JioCinema film Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, alongside Deepika Padukone.