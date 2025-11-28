When Amitabh Bachchan Outwitted A Snobbish London Shopkeeper

Amitabh Bachchan once recalled an awkward interaction with a London shopkeeper. A contestant on KBC 16 asked Amitabh Bachchan whether the Bollywood legend ever looks at the price tag before making a purchase. Big B responded by saying that it is natural for any person to check the price before buying anything. Then, he went on to narrate an incident that took place in London.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “We were just shopping around, and I happened to be looking at a tie, when the shopkeeper, with a dismissive tone, said it cost 120 pounds.”

The actor added, "I looked right back at him and responded, ‘Pack ten of these for me.' It's moments like these that remind me of the importance of showing our Indian spirit and confidence, even when faced with condescension. We sometimes need to make it clear that we are not to be underestimated.”

In another promo shared by KBC makers, Amitabh Bachchan was seen talking about his college days. When a contestant asked if he visited girls' colleges such as Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Gargi or Kamala Nehru College during his student life, the actor seemed to be avoiding the question.

He said, "Dekhiye devi ji ki kya hai ki ab hum shadi-shuda ho gaye hai, aur nati-pota bhi ho gaye hai. Ab woh zamana jo tha wo jawani ka zamana tha, hai na? Uske bare mein aapko kya bataye? Abhi batane se humari poori pole khul jayegi. Aur yeh sarwajanik karyakaram hai, log thoda sa phir sochenge 'Acha aisa tha woh?' Humara impression kharab ho jayega (I am now married and have grandkids too. Those were the days of my youth, if I share all of this now, my image will suffer as this is a family show. People will pass comments about me)."

KBC started premiering on Sony TV in 2000. Ever since its debut, the show has been presented by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was once replaced by Shah Rukh Khan for the third season but was reinstated for the following iterations.

On the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki: 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. It released in cinemas on June 27.