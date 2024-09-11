<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: Amitabh Bachchan On If He Visited Girls' Colleges Like LSR: "<i>Wo Zamana Jawani Ka Tha</i>"

Amitabh Bachchan's witty remarks and anecdotes light up the Kaun Banega Crorepati episodes. In the new promo released by Sony tv, a contestant is seen asking Amitabh Bachchan if he had visited girls' colleges like Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Gargi, Kamala Nehru College during his student days. The female participant asked, "Aap beech beech mein south campus bhi aate the kya? LSR, Gargi, Kamala Nehru ke aas paas (Did you visit south campus colleges like Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Kamala Nehru College and others)?" FYI, Amitabh Bachchan studied at north campus's Kirori Mal College. LSR is also nearby to that college.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his inimitable style replied, "Dekhiye devi ji ki kya hai ki ab hum shadi-shuda ho gaye hai, aur nati-pota bhi ho gaye hai. Ab woh zamana jo tha wo jawani ka zamana tha, hai na? Uske bare mein aapko kya bataye? Abhi batane se humari poori pole khul jayegi. Aur yeh sarwajanik karyakaram hai, log thoda sa phir sochenge 'Acha aisa tha woh?' Humara impression kharab ho jayega (I am now married and have grandkids too. Those were the days of my youth, if I share all of this now, my image will suffer as this is a family show. People will pass comments about me)." Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, the legend shared a picture from the first day shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on his Instagram. Sharing the picture on X, he wrote, "Yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on." Big B added in his blog, "And the timing is ahead of its time so there is a pleasant feel to the DAY .. my greetings a bit early... The first day of the 16th season of KBC .. and the nerves and the apprehension and the tensions of the changes and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak."

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season. The third season was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.