When Rekha's Father Said She "Messed Up" Her Life By Getting Involved With Amitabh Bachchan: "Extramarital Affairs..."

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have been part of Bollywood's most talked-about rumours for decades. Their on-screen chemistry made headlines, but the off-screen whispers about their relationship were never confirmed. Both stars stayed quiet, but years ago, Rekha's father, actor Gemini Ganesan, shared what he thought about the speculation.

In an old Star & Style interview, Gemini Ganesan didn't hold back. “People tell me that Rekha has messed up her personal life by getting involved with Amitabh. But I never discuss Rekha's personal affairs with her. Why should I?” he said.

“When I married Savitri and Pushpavalli several years ago, eyebrows were raised, and it became the biggest scandal in the industry. And yet today no one is aghast when they hear about Dilip Kumar marrying Asma or Dharmendra marrying Hema. So, in one way I think I have been the trend setter for extramarital involvements in the industry,” Gemini Ganesan added.

Rekha was born in 1954 to Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli, who were never married, reported The Times of India. Pushpavalli had already separated from her husband, while Ganesan stayed with his first wife. Rekha went on to have her own share of headlines around her personal life. From being linked to actors and filmmakers to her short-lived marriage with businessman Mukesh Agarwal in 1990, stability never came easy. That marriage ended tragically when Mukesh died by suicide just months later.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan in 1973. The couple are proud parents to son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have shared screen space in several projects like Do Anjaane, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Silsila.