<i>KBC 17</i>: Sophia Qureshi, Vyomika Singh and Prerna Deosthalee Won Rs 25 Lakh With This Question. Would You Have Got It Right?

The Independence Day special of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 turned out to be a memorable one. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed three women officers from the Indian Armed Forces to the hot seat – Colonel Sophia Qureshi from the Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Air Force, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee from the Navy.

The trio had earlier served in Operation Sindoor, which was carried out after the Pahalgam terror attack. On the show, they spoke about their journeys, their experiences in uniform, and what service to the nation means to them. They also played the quiz with ease and managed to win Rs 25 lakh. The game ended right when they were about to attempt the Rs 50 lakh question as the time-out buzzer went off.

For the Rs 25 lakh question, the officers decided to use the audience poll. The question asked was: "The ‘Arch of Remembrance' in Leicester, England, was designed by the same person who also designed which of these Indian monuments?" The options were Victoria Memorial, Gateway of India, Fort St. George, and India Gate. With the help of the audience, they locked India Gate as their answer and won the amount.

FYI: The Arch of Remembrance in Leicester, England, is a war memorial designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the same architect behind several iconic structures in India. Among his most famous works is the India Gate in New Delhi, which also serves as a war memorial dedicated to soldiers of the Indian Army who lost their lives in World War I.

Coming back to KBC, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee's presence brought conversations around women empowerment and the role of women in the forces to the forefront. At the end, the officers announced that the prize money would be given to the welfare funds of their respective institutions.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the episodes online on Sony LIV.